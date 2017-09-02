Home WORLD Mexico Arrests Businessman Wanted In US For Money Laundering
Mexico Arrests Businessman Wanted In US For Money Laundering
(AP) – Authorities in the northern Mexico say they’ve arrested a businessman accused in the U.S. of helping a former governor launder money.

Nuevo Leon state security spokesman Aldo Fasci Zuazua says state police investigators arrested Fernando Cano Martinez in the wealthy Monterrey suburb of San Pedro Garza Garcia on Thursday. He says Cano attempted to flee, but was apprehended after a short chase.  Fasci says Cano was turned over to the federal Attorney General’s Office.

U.S. authorities allege Cano helped former Tamaulipas state Gov. Tomas Yarrington launder millions of dollars in bribes from the Gulf cartel.  U.S. prosecutors in Texas have been seeking the men’s extradition since 2014. Yarrington’s location is unknown, but his lawyers have denied the charges.

