Mexico Begins Flying, Busing Migrants Back To Honduras

(AP) Hundreds of Central American migrants who waded across a river into Mexico in hopes of eventually reaching the U.S. are being sent back to their homeland or have retreated across the border after Mexican authorities blocked their way. Fewer than 100 remain in the no-man’s land on the river border between Guatemala and Mexico. The caravan of thousands had set out from Honduras last week in hopes Mexico would grant them passage. The posed a new test of President Donald Trump’s effort to reduce the flow of migrants arriving at the U.S. border by pressuring other governments to stop them.