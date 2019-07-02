Mexico Buses Back Home 70 Central Americans Returned From US

(AP) – A Mexican official says about 70 Central American migrants who’d been returned to Ciudad Juarez to await the outcome of their U.S. asylum claims are being bused back to their countries.

The official with the Foreign Relations Department says the bus left Juarez on Tuesday morning. All the people are said to have volunteered, and all are from El Salvador, Guatemala or Honduras. The official isn’t sure what impact their decisions might have on their asylum claims in the United States. The person adds that similar busings are expected “soon” in Tijuana and Mexicali, two other cities that have been taking in returnees from the United States under the program.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made public.