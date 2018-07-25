Home WORLD Mexico City Fuel Thieves Tap Pipeline In Graveyard
Mexico City Fuel Thieves Tap Pipeline In Graveyard
WORLD
0

Mexico City Fuel Thieves Tap Pipeline In Graveyard

0
0
GAS PIPELINE THEFTS IN MEXICO
now viewing

Mexico City Fuel Thieves Tap Pipeline In Graveyard

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Report: Trump Avoids EU Trade War

IMMIGRANTS BEING REUNITED AND TAKEN INTO CHURCH CARE
now playing

Tears, Hugs And Help: Church Groups Assist Reunited Families

tires on road
now playing

Local Leaders Urging You To Take The "Road To Recycling" This Weekend

DONALD TRUMP AND VLAD PUTIN
now playing

Trump Delays Proposed Putin Meeting Until 2019

MARS
now playing

Water Is Buried Beneath Martian Landscape, Study Says

china-tariffs1
now playing

China's Leader Criticizes US Tariffs

FREE PABLO PIZZA WORKER
now playing

Pizza Worker Released From Immigration Facility

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says It's 'sad' Cohen Recorded Him

GAZANS PROTEST
now playing

Hundreds Of Gazans Protest UN Agency Layoffs, Pay Cuts

KENYA AND REFUGEES
now playing

Kenyan Groups Protest Government Evictions Of 18,000 People

(AP) – Fuel thieves who drill illegal taps into government pipelines in Mexico are becoming bolder.  Taps were once drilled largely in rural areas but are now being found in Mexico City. But hiding them is a challenge in an urban environment.

Police have found taps in tunnels and under buildings, and now Mexico City police have found two thieves milking a tap in an unusual locale: a cemetery where a pipeline runs underground.  Police said Tuesday they saw two men working between tombs in the graveyard on the city’s north side. The men had run a hose through a wall to two trucks equipped with tanks waiting outside. Both men tried to run but one was arrested.

An average of 42 illegal taps are drilled into pipelines across Mexico every day.

Related posts:

  1. Group Says Public Needs More Time To Comment On Valley Border Wall Proposal
  2. Officer Arrested After Barrage Of Calls
  3. Harlingen Police On The Lookout For Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run
  4. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
Related Posts
china-tariffs1

China’s Leader Criticizes US Tariffs

jsalinas 0
GAZANS PROTEST

Hundreds Of Gazans Protest UN Agency Layoffs, Pay Cuts

jsalinas 0
KENYA AND REFUGEES

Kenyan Groups Protest Government Evictions Of 18,000 People

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video