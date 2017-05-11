Home WORLD Mexico City Plans Quake Memorial At Collapsed Building Site
Mexico City Plans Quake Memorial At Collapsed Building Site
WORLD
0

Mexico City Plans Quake Memorial At Collapsed Building Site

0
0
MEXICO QUAKE MEMORIAL
now viewing

Mexico City Plans Quake Memorial At Collapsed Building Site

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOOTING-1
now playing

Ages Of Texas Victims Ranged From 5 To 72

election-vote
now playing

Election Day Tuesday For City Races, State Ballot Measures

SUTHERALAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOTING
now playing

Texas Church Attacker Identified As Devin Kelley

SAUDI CROWN PRINCE
now playing

Saudi Crown Prince Shocks Kingdom With Arrests

CATALON FLAG
now playing

Belgian Official: Keep Close Eye On Spain

IMMIGRATION LAW
now playing

More Border Crossers Prosecuted In 'new era' Of Enforcement

auto deadly fatal crash-4
now playing

Trooper Killed When Patrol Car Struck

CHRISTOPHER MARK WALL
now playing

Man Arrested After 2 Women Slain In Parking Lot

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Boy, 3, In Car Fatally Shot Through Trunk

sutherling springs shooting pic-4
now playing

Texas Attorney General: Shooter To Be Focus Of Ongoing Investigation Into Church Shooting

(AP) – Mexico City plans to expropriate the lot where a seven-story office building collapsed during the Sept. 19 earthquake and will use it to erect a memorial to all the tremor’s victims.

Forty-nine bodies were pulled from the rubble of the building near the city’s center. That was the largest single death toll among the 38 buildings felled by the quake. There were 228 deaths in the city, and 369 people died in the region.  The city’s legal counsel said Sunday that victims’ families would have a voice on what the memorial looks like.

Mexico City has decided to demolish at least 58 more buildings badly damaged by the quake, but the work is technically and legally complicated and is going slowly. Demolition has started at only about five sites.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Enacts Wide-Ranging Public Smoking Restrictions
  2. Texas Governor Calls Church Shooting ‘Evil Act’
  3. Boy, 3, In Car Fatally Shot Through Trunk
  4. Judge Rules Against Lugo, Lugo Suspends Mayoral Campaign
Related Posts
SAUDI CROWN PRINCE

Saudi Crown Prince Shocks Kingdom With Arrests

jsalinas 0
CATALON FLAG

Belgian Official: Keep Close Eye On Spain

jsalinas 0
3D102E8600000578-4213424-image-a-3_1486773250358

The Latest: Trump Given Friendly Welcome To Japan

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video