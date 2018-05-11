Home TRENDING Mexico City Prepares For Thousands Of Migrants
Mexico City Prepares For Thousands Of Migrants
Mexico City Prepares For Thousands Of Migrants

(AP) – Officials in Mexico City say hundreds of migrants have arrived in the capital from the caravan that set out from Central America more than three weeks ago.

Nashieli Ramirez, ombudsman for the city’s human rights commission, said more than 500 migrants arrived Sunday at the Jesus Martinez stadium on the eastern side of the city, where they were served hot meals and supplied with blankets to spend the night.

City officials are preparing to soon receive as many as 5,000 migrants at the stadium, which has capacity to seat 6,000. Ramirez said the migrants may stay as long as necessary.

