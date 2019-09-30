Mexico Closes Notorious Prison Where 49 Died In 2016 Riot

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2016 file photo, relatives of inmates stand outside the Topo Chico prison, where a riot broke out overnight in Monterrey, Mexico. Gov. Jaime Rodríguez announced Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, that the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon has closed the notorious prison and will be replaced by a park and state archives. (AP Photo/Emilio Vazquez, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2016 file photo, relatives of inmates stand outside the Topo Chico prison, where a riot broke out overnight in Monterrey, Mexico. Gov. Jaime Rodríguez announced Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, that the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon has closed the notorious prison and will be replaced by a park and state archives. (AP Photo/Emilio Vazquez, File)

(AP) The Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon has closed one of the country’s most notorious prisons.

Gov. Jaime Rodríguez says a park and state archives will replace the Topo Chico prison. In February 2016, 49 prisoners died in rioting at the lockup when two factions of the Zetas cartel clashed.

Inside, authorities found luxury cells with saunas, air conditioning, refrigerators, aquariums, a bar and food stands.

Rodríguez said Monday that successive state administrations had failed to act despite knowing the prison was overpopulated and out of control.

On Sunday, Rodriguez was on hand to observe the transportation of the final group of prisoners.