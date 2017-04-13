Home TRENDING Mexico Confirms Arrest In Border Patrol Killing
Mexico Confirms Arrest In Border Patrol Killing
Mexico Confirms Arrest In Border Patrol Killing

FAST AND FURIOUS BORDER HIT MAN KILLLED
Mexico Confirms Arrest In Border Patrol Killing

(AP) – Mexican authorities confirm the arrest of the suspected shooter in the 2010 killing of a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose death exposed a bungled gun-tracking operation by the U.S. government.

A joint statement issued Thursday in Mexico City by Mexico’s navy and its federal Attorney General’s Office says the suspect in the killing of Border Patrol agent Brian Terry was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Mexican marines near the border between the states of Sinoloa and Chihuahua.  That’s a mountainous region noted for drug activity.

According to the statement, the suspect is being held while extradition proceedings are pending.  The statement didn’t identify the suspect by his full name, but a Mexican federal official confirmed it was Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes.  The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to comment officially.  Associated Press writer E. Eduardo Castillo in Mexico City contributed to this report.

  1. Wildlife Conservationists Sue Over Proposed Border Wall
  2. Sessions Outlines Border Enforcement Plan
  3. Border Turns Quiet Under Trump Amid Steep Drop In Arrests
  4. Valley-Based Gang Members Jailed Following New Indictment
