Mexico Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus

Mexico is confirming its first cases of coronavirus. The country’s assistant health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell says there is one coronavirus patient in Mexico City and a second in the northern state of Sinaloa. Neither is seriously ill.

Lopez-Gatell says one of the men had contact with someone who had traveled to the northern region of Italy which has seen a significant local outbreak. Two days ago, Brazil announced the first coronavirus case in Latin America, and now confirms the man had traveled to Italy earlier this month.

