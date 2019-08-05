WORLD

Mexico Demands Protection For Its Citizens

(Mexico City) — The Mexican government is making safety demands from the U.S. government following the El Paso shooting. Sunday’s, Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, asked the Trump administration to take a stand against hate crimes.

The suspect accused of killing at least 21 at an El Paso Walmart reportedly wrote an anti-immigrant manifesto that referenced Hispanics as invaders. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed Sunday that six-of those shot dead were citizens of Mexico.

