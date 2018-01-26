Mexico Finds 109 Central American Migrants Crammed In Truck

(AP) – Mexican immigration authorities say they’ve found 109 Central American migrants crammed into the back of a trailer truck. They include 39 children or youths. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said Friday some of the migrants were suffering from dehydration and asphyxia due to the crowded conditions and the time they had spent in the truck.

The truck was pulled over at an inspection checkpoint Thursday near Ciudad Victoria in the northern border state of Tamaulipas. The migrants said they started their trip in Chiapas state, on the border with Guatemala, and were heading to the United States. They included 83 Guatemalans, 17 Hondurans and nine people from El Salvador.

The children were turned over to child welfare authorities. Adult migrants from Central America are usually bused back to their home countries.