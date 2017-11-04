Home WORLD Mexico Finds Indoor Opium Poppy ‘grow house’
Mexico Finds Indoor Opium Poppy ‘grow house’
WORLD
0

Mexico Finds Indoor Opium Poppy ‘grow house’

0
0
DRUG BUST
now viewing

Mexico Finds Indoor Opium Poppy ‘grow house’

tomas yarrington
now playing

Local Congressman Calls For Indicted Ex-Tamaulipas Governor To Be Extradited To U.S.

texas-floods
now playing

Texas: 1 Person, Vehicle Missing In Fort Hood Flooding

Ken+Paxton
now playing

Texas Attorney General's Criminal Trial Moved To Houston

homocide investigation
now playing

Mystery Still Surrounds The Death Of Nahomi Rodriguez

GAY MARRIAGE
now playing

Texas Bill Lets Officials Deny Issuing Gay Marriage Licenses

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions Outlines Border Enforcement Plan

SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Boy Killed In School Shooting Had Previously Survived Heart Surgery

SYRIA MAP
now playing

Official: 12,000 People To Be Moved In Syria

SEAN SPICER
now playing

Spicer Suggests Even Hitler Didn't Use Chemical Weapons

PLANE MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING NOSE DOWN IN MAIN
now playing

Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Highway, Ends Up Nose-Down

(AP) – Police have found an unusual indoor operation for opium poppy cultivation at a warehouse in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua.  The warehouse was equipped with special lighting and fertilizer.

The state prosecutors’ office said Monday that 2,400 small plants were found.  The operation may have been preparing poppy seedlings to be transplanted outdoors later.  A trailer found at the scene was equipped to carry the seedlings and had a sign for a hydroponic animal feed company.  Illegal opium poppy growing has increased in Mexico in recent years, but the fields are almost always located outdoors in remote rural areas.

The Sunday raid started after police detained a man carrying a bag of poppy seeds.

Related posts:

  1. Missing San Benito Family Turns Up Safe In Mexico
  2. DAVIS RANKIN
  3. After Syria Attack, Tillerson Vows To Defend Innocents
  4. Sessions Outlines Border Enforcement Plan
Related Posts
SYRIA MAP

Official: 12,000 People To Be Moved In Syria

jsalinas 0
BRITAIN

‘Britain’ Banned In Slovakia; Call It UK Or Face Fine

jsalinas 0
online-computer

Canadian Judge In Yahoo Hack Case To Reach Decision On Bail

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video