Mexico Gas Protests, Looting, Leave 1 Dead, 600 Arrested

(AP) – Sometimes-violent protests and looting over gasoline price hikes in Mexico are continuing and officials say that so far they’ve left one policeman dead and five injured, 300 stores looted and over 600 people arrested.

The country’s business chambers says the combination of highway, port and terminal blockades and looting have forced many stores and businesses to close and threaten supplies of basic goods and fuel. Mexicans were enraged by the 20-percent fuel price hike announced over the weekend as part of a government deregulation effort.

Since then, protesters have blockaded highways and gas stations and looting has broken out in some places. Authorities said Thursday that one policeman was run over and killed and another seriously injured when they tried to stop robberies from a gas station in Mexico City.