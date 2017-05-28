Home WORLD Mexico Indians Select 1st Female Indian President Candidate
Maria de Jesus Patricio
(AP) – A council of Mexican indigenous groups backed by the Zapatista rebels has selected a Nahua Indian woman as the country’s first indigenous female presidential candidate.

The Indian Governance Council selected Maria de Jesus Patricio to run in the 2018 election, issuing a statement Sunday saying that “we will seek to put her name on the ballot.” Because the council is not a registered political party, it may need signatures to get Patricio on the ballot.  The council is calling for an “anti-capitalist and honest” government, saying: “We don’t seek to administer power; we seek to dismantle it.”

Local media describe Patricio as a traditional healer from the western state of Jalisco.   The Zapatistas led a brief armed uprising for Indian rights in 1994, but have stayed out of electoral politics.

