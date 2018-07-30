Home WORLD Mexico Investigates Protest Posters Found With Guns
Mexico Investigates Protest Posters Found With Guns
(AP) – Federal prosecutors in Mexico say soldiers have found a stash of placards like those used in anti-navy protests alongside a stash of guns at a house in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo.

The government of the border state of Tamaulipas said Sunday the 137 printed placards are identical to those used in recent protests by activists blaming marines for the disappearances of more than two dozen people in Nuevo Laredo this year.  Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission says there have been 31 reported disappearances since February.

The government has suggested the Zetas drug cartel either carried out the kidnappings disguised as marines, or has instigated protests against the disappearances.  The federal prosecutors’ office said the placards were found in a house with 11 rifles and five pistols.

