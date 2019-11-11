Mexico Invites FBI To Investigate Mormon Massacre

Mexico, Wednesday, Nov 6, 2019. Three women and six of their children, related to the extended LeBaron family, were gunned down in an attack while traveling along Mexico's Chihuahua and Sonora state border on Monday. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Mexico is inviting the FBI to investigate the massacre that killed nine women and children who were members of a Mormon church offshoot. The victims who died in an ambush earlier this month in a remote area near the border shared by the states of Chihuahua and Sonora were all dual citizens of the U.S. and Mexico.

Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Sunday it had sent the invitation to the FBI through the U.S. embassy. The deal would have the FBI agents working the case but they would not be armed.

The FBI put out a statement that the bureau remains committed to working with Mexico to bring the perpetrators to justice.