Mexico Launches Nationwide Effort In US To Help Migrants

(AP) – The Mexican government is beefing up its aid to migrants in the U.S. through the creation of 50 legal assistance centers in response to President Donald Trump’s measures to curb illegal immigration.

Mexican consulates in the U.S. launched the offices Friday to assist Mexican nationals who are facing or in fear of deportation. The $50 million effort comes as the two countries are in a rift over Trump’s plans for a border wall. He says Mexico will pay for it, and Mexico says it won’t.

Consulates from Mexico have been juggling numerous inquiries in recent months from migrants concern about their fate and that of their U.S.-born children.  Miami’s Mexican consul general, Jose Antonio Zabalgoitia, said Friday that these centers would become “authentic advocates of the rights of Mexican migrants.”

