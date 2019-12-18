WORLD

Mexico President Opposes Bill To End Church-State Separation

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador listens to questions during his daily morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

(AP)-Mexico’s president is throwing cold water on a proposal that would upend longstanding political doctrine by relaxing strict legal separations between church and state. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he doesn’t support the draft legislation introduced last week by a senator from his Morena party. It would eliminate language enshrining the “separation of the State and churches.” It also includes changes allowing greater religious access to TV and other media and permitting “conscientious objections” on religious grounds. It would even let ecclesiastical authorities serve military installations. López Obrador says the principle of separation “was resolved over a century and a half ago.”

