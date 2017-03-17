Home WORLD Mexico Program To Offer Up To 50,000 Jobs For Deportees
Mexico Program To Offer Up To 50,000 Jobs For Deportees
WORLD
0

Mexico Program To Offer Up To 50,000 Jobs For Deportees

0
0
x8zzppdfjqmg5rsxgery
now viewing

Mexico Program To Offer Up To 50,000 Jobs For Deportees

Health Care Overhaul Planned Parenthood Texas
now playing

Texas House Ethics Chair Probes Anti-Abortion Group Contract

13288418_G
now playing

White House, Some Conservatives Agree On Health Care Changes

BODY FOUND
now playing

Teen Girl's Body Found Near Orchard In Rural Edinburg

AR-131009426
now playing

11th Valley City Passes A "Texting While Driving" Ban

Bank-Robbery-generic-16×9-graphic_344018_ver1.0_1280_720
now playing

Suspect Sought In Robbery Of Downtown McAllen Bank

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Brownsville Tire Shop Owner Found Dead

shooting
now playing

Multi-Agency Investigation Underway Into Deadly Shooting Near Fronton

1489714682_10064661+1aambul031717
now playing

EMT Struck, Killed By Stolen Ambulance In NYC

22309787-mmmain
now playing

Judge doesn't extend order on new travel ban

170315211434-tom-price-town-hall-2-exlarge-169
now playing

HHS Head To Discuss Health Care With GOP

(AP) – The Mexican government has signed an agreement with a private organization to provide thousands of jobs for repatriated citizens as the United States moves to boost deportations of immigrants in that country illegally.

Interior Secretary Miguel Angel Osorio Chong says 22 associations that make up the organization known as ASUME will work to offer as many as 50,000 jobs. The initiative aims to take advantage of the skills and knowledge of deportees.

Osorio Chong says he rejects U.S. policies targeting Mexican migrants, but his country is prepared to receive those who return.

He said Thursday that 2.5 million Mexicans have been deported back home in the last eight years, during the administration of then-U.S. President Barack Obama. President Donald Trump has promised to implement even more aggressive migration-enforcement policies.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Embraces Jobs Numbers He Once Scorned
  2. Starr County Fishermen Claim They Were Hit By Gunshots From Mexico
  3. 6 Killed Around Mexico Resort Of Los Cabos
  4. Trump Wants To Privatize Air Traffic Control
Related Posts
undefined

Tillerson: Pre-emptive Action Possible Against NKorea

Zack Cantu 0
kimjong_2097468b

Malaysia Says It Has Family Consent To Decide On Kim’s Body

Zack Cantu 0
571f0df5c36188923e8b4570

Sweden’s Intel Agency: There Is ‘A Real And Serious Threat’

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video