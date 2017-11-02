Home TEXAS Mexico Releases Businessman Wanted For Organized Crime In US
(AP) – Mexican federal authorities have released a businessman wanted in the United States on organized crime charges hours after his arrest.

The state government of Nuevo Leon said late Thursday night in a statement that the federal Attorney General’s Office had released Fernando Cano Martinez. It said Cano was a target of an Interpol red notice to arrest and hold for extradition, but the Attorney General’s Office told state prosecutors that they did not have an extradition request for him.

As recently as November 2016, U.S. federal prosecutors in Texas told a judge they were seeking Cano’s extradition. It is unclear if that extradition request was ever formally conveyed to the Mexican government.

The U.S. attorney’s office handling the case in Texas declined comment Friday.

