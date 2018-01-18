Mexico Rights Group Blames Mayor’s Security Unit For Killings Of 3 Progreso Siblings

Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission says evidence indicates marines and the mayor’s security detail were responsible for killing three siblings from Progreso and a Mexican acquaintance back in 2014.

Erica, Alex, and Jose Angel Alvarado Rivera, along with Erica’s boyfriend, disappeared in October of that year while visiting their father in El Control, a small town near Matamoros.

Witnesses said the victims were whisked away from a taco stand by armed men and forced into a vehicle belonging to Grupo Hercules, the security unit for Matamoros Mayor Leticia Salazar. All were found shot to death about two weeks later. In a statement released Thursday, the human rights commission noted the last time the four were seen alive was in the custody of marines and the Hercules unit. The group did not indicate a motive for the killings.