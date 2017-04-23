Home LOCAL Mexico Says 2 Top Drug Traffickers Killed Near US Border
Mexico Says 2 Top Drug Traffickers Killed Near US Border
Mexico Says 2 Top Drug Traffickers Killed Near US Border

Mexico Says 2 Top Drug Traffickers Killed Near US Border

(AP) – Authorities in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas say two top drug traffickers have been killed in shootouts with federal forces.

The Tamaulipas security spokesman’s office says the men were killed in separate pre-dawn shootouts Saturday.

One man was killed in the border city of Reynosa. He was tentatively identified as Julian Loisa Salinas, better known as “Comandante Toro.” He reportedly led the Gulf cartel in Reynosa.

His supporters earlier had set fires and tried to block roads in Reynosa in an effort to help him escape.

The leader of the rival “Zetas” cartel in the Tamaulipas state capital of Ciudad Victoria was also killed. He was tentatively identified as Francisco “Pancho” Carreon.

The two were believed to be behind much of the recent violence in Tamaulipas.

