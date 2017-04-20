Home WORLD Mexico Says Deportation of ‘dreamer,’ Mother Violated Rules
Mexico Says Deportation of ‘dreamer,’ Mother Violated Rules
WORLD
0

Mexico Says Deportation of ‘dreamer,’ Mother Violated Rules

0
0
ICE IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS AGENT GENERIC
now viewing

Mexico Says Deportation of ‘dreamer,’ Mother Violated Rules

PARIS SHOOTING 04-21-17
now playing

Paris Police Say Officer And Attacker Shot, Killed

The Karnes Residential Center -3
now playing

Private Prison Company Struggles To Get License For Family

PRISON
now playing

Ex-Officer Gets 10 Years In Texas Enticement Case

RUSSIAN ROULETTE GUN PISTOL ONE BULLETT
now playing

Police: Teen Fatally Shot In Game Of Russian Roulette

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
now playing

Iran's Ahmadinejad Disqualified From Presidential Election

MOTHER OF ALL BOMBS VIDEO PIC
now playing

US Defense Chief: Pentagon Won't Reveal Damage From Big Bomb

d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now playing

Mission Homebuilder In Custody, Accused Of Stealing From Home Buyers

ALEX JONES IN COURT
now playing

'Infowars' Host Jones Says His On-Air Persona Not A 'trick'

10 MOST WANTED SEX OFFENDERS IN TEXAS
now playing

Texas 10 Most Wanted List Sex Offender Captured In Florida

Judges of Russia’s Supreme Court attend a hearing in Moscow
now playing

Supreme Court Bans Jehovah's Witnesses In Russia

(AP) – The Mexican government says the deportation of a mother of four U.S.-born children as well as that of a young man brought to the United States as a child violated U.S. rules.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations department said Thursday it was assisting Maribel Trujillo, who lived in southwest Ohio after she entered the country illegally in 2002.

The department says a Mexican consulate in the U.S. had also contacted the family of Juan Manuel Montes, who was deported to Mexico despite having permission to be in the U.S. under the so-called “dreamer” program that shields young immigrants.

The department says the two deportations “represent a violation of the stated norms for deportation, given that neither of the Mexican citizens had a criminal record or represented a security risk.”

Related posts:

  1. Mexican Woman With 4 US-Born Children Is Deported
  2. Bond Granted For Suspended San Juan Cop
  3. PSJA Middle School Student Arrested For Bringing Gun To School
  4. Judge Blocks Missouri’s Abortion-Restricting Rules
Related Posts
PARIS SHOOTING 04-21-17

Paris Police Say Officer And Attacker Shot, Killed

jsalinas 0
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

Iran’s Ahmadinejad Disqualified From Presidential Election

jsalinas 0
MOTHER OF ALL BOMBS VIDEO PIC

US Defense Chief: Pentagon Won’t Reveal Damage From Big Bomb

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video