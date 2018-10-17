Home TRENDING Mexico Says No Special Treatment For Caravan
Mexico Says No Special Treatment For Caravan
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Mexico Says No Special Treatment For Caravan

0
0
MEXICO
now viewing

Mexico Says No Special Treatment For Caravan

Ted Cruz And Donald Trump Attend Anti-Iran Deal Protest On Capitol Hill
now playing

Trump Endorses Cruz On Twitter Following Debate With O'Rourke

HURRICANE MICHAEL MEXICO BEACH
now playing

Residents Return To Devastated Mexico Beach

CRIMEA SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Toll In Crimean School Shooting Rises To 19 Dead

Turkish investigators enter home of Saudi consul
now playing

Turkish Investigators Enter Home Of Saudi Consul

ap_18199589685313
now playing

Trump Asks For Journalist Video 'if it exists'

Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz
now playing

O'Rourke Evokes Trump's 'Lyin' Ted' In Debate

BAPTIST CHURCH VAN CRASH
now playing

NTSB: Driver's Drug Use Led To Deadly Crash With Church Bus

JULIAN CASTRO
now playing

Democrat Julian Castro Says He'll 'likely' Run In 2020

POLICE
now playing

Chief: Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Teenager

TEXAS GULF COAST
now playing

1 Boy's Body Recovered From Water Off Galveston, 1 Sought

(AP) – Mexico’s government says people in a caravan of Honduran migrants headed for the U.S. will be treated the same as anyone else entering the country: That means those with proper documents can enter and those who don’t either have to apply for refugee status or face deportation.

In a joint statement Wednesday, Mexico’s Foreign Relations and Interior Departments said that anyone in the caravan with travel documents and a proper visa will be allowed to enter, and anyone who wants to apply for refugee status can do so.  But the statement said all cases must be processed individually, suggesting that authorities have no intention of letting the migrants simply cross the border en masse without going through standard immigration procedures.  It warned that anyone who enters Mexico in an “irregular manner” faces detention and deportation.

Related posts:

  1. U.S., Mexico Crack Down On Powerful Drug Cartel
  2. Residents Return To Devastated Mexico Beach
Related Posts
CRIMEA SCHOOL SHOOTING

Toll In Crimean School Shooting Rises To 19 Dead

jsalinas 0
Turkish investigators enter home of Saudi consul

Turkish Investigators Enter Home Of Saudi Consul

jsalinas 0
ap_18199589685313

Trump Asks For Journalist Video ‘if it exists’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video