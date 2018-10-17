Mexico Says No Special Treatment For Caravan

(AP) – Mexico’s government says people in a caravan of Honduran migrants headed for the U.S. will be treated the same as anyone else entering the country: That means those with proper documents can enter and those who don’t either have to apply for refugee status or face deportation.

In a joint statement Wednesday, Mexico’s Foreign Relations and Interior Departments said that anyone in the caravan with travel documents and a proper visa will be allowed to enter, and anyone who wants to apply for refugee status can do so. But the statement said all cases must be processed individually, suggesting that authorities have no intention of letting the migrants simply cross the border en masse without going through standard immigration procedures. It warned that anyone who enters Mexico in an “irregular manner” faces detention and deportation.