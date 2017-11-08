Home WORLD Mexico Says Remains Of Missing Spanish Woman Found
Mexico Says Remains Of Missing Spanish Woman Found
(AP) – Authorities in northern Mexico say lab testing has confirmed that remains found beside a highway are those of a Spanish woman whose husband reported she was abducted at gunpoint last month.

Tamaulipas state prosecutors say in a statement that the family of Maria del Pilar Garrido Santamans and the Spanish government have been notified.   Prosecutors said Friday that the remains were discovered July 26 along the highway between the state capital, Ciudad Victoria, and Soto La Marina.

The victim’s husband told authorities they were traveling with their child when gunmen stopped their vehicle and took her July 2. The husband and child were not harmed.   Tamaulipas, which borders Texas, has suffered intense drug cartel violence for several years.

