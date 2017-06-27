Home TRENDING Mexico To File Affidavit Expressing Concern Over Texas Law
Mexico To File Affidavit Expressing Concern Over Texas Law
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Mexico To File Affidavit Expressing Concern Over Texas Law

0
0
MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG
now viewing

Mexico To File Affidavit Expressing Concern Over Texas Law

UBER
now playing

Uber To Start Serving The Valley

chuck schumer
now playing

Schumer: GOP Healthcare Bill Rotten At The Core

police20lights20generic
now playing

Officer Turns Himself In After Being Charged In Death

47-year-old John Cyrus Gilbreath
now playing

Warrant: Texas Man Person Of Interest In 1988 Death Of Teens

SANCTUARY CITIES IN TEXAS
now playing

Federal Judge Considers Fate Of Texas 'sanctuary cities' Law

2nd City Official Resigns Over Clash With Texas Beauty Queen

arrest made
now playing

Couple Kept Adoptive Son, 14, In Wooden Shack

cnn
now playing

CNN Tweets A Correction At Trump

10 COMMANDMENTS IN ARKANSAS CAPITOL
now playing

Ten Commandments Monument Installed At Arkansas Capitol

NEW YORK SUBWAY DERAILMENT 06-27-17
now playing

34 Hurt In NYC Derailment; None Life-Threatening

(AP) – The Mexican government says it will file a form of affidavit expressing its concern over Texas’ “sanctuary cities” law, also known as SB4.

Mexico’s affidavit is meant to help legal efforts by some police chiefs and immigrant-rights groups in Texas to stop the law from taking effect in September.

A federal judge in San Antonio is reviewing the constitutionality of the law, which allows police officers to question people about their immigration status during routine stops.  It also threatens police chiefs and elected officials with jail time and removal from office if they don’t comply with federal immigration requests to detain immigrants in the country illegally.

Mexico’s assistant secretary of foreign relations said Monday the affidavit will express Mexico’s concerns that the law “further criminalizes the phenomenon of migration.”

Related posts:

  1. Federal Judge Considers Fate Of Texas ‘sanctuary cities’ Law
  2. Federal Judge Considers Fate Of Texas ‘sanctuary cities’ Law
  3. Brownsville Poised To Join Lawsuit Against Sanctuary Cities Law
Related Posts
UBER

Uber To Start Serving The Valley

jsalinas 0
chuck schumer

Schumer: GOP Healthcare Bill Rotten At The Core

jsalinas 0
cnn

CNN Tweets A Correction At Trump

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video