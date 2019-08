Mexico plans to investigate the mass shooting in El Paso that left 22 people dead. Eight of the dead were Mexican citizens; another six Mexicans are still in the hospital.

Mexico’s foreign minister says his country may request extradition of the suspected shooter, Patrick Crusius. He said authorities south of the border are treating this as a case of terrorism.

The 21-year-old suspect has been charged with one count of murder so far, and will likely face more state and federal charges.