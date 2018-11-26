Mexico To Up Security At Border After Migrants Try To Cross

(AP) – Mexico is pledging to shore up security near its border with the United States after local authorities arrested 39 migrants following a peaceful march that devolved into chaos. Mexico’s Interior Ministry said Sunday it would immediately deport those who tried to “violently” enter the U.S. from Tijuana.

Meanwhile, Tijuana’s municipal government says that more than three-dozen migrants were arrested for disturbing the peace and other charges stemming from the march and what followed.U.S. agents fired tear gas into Mexico Sunday to stop some migrants who tried to breach the border.

More than 5,000 Central American migrants have been camped out for more than a week at a sports complex in Tijuana awaiting an opportunity to seek asylum in the United States.