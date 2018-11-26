Home TRENDING Mexico To Up Security At Border After Migrants Try To Cross
Mexico To Up Security At Border After Migrants Try To Cross
Mexico To Up Security At Border After Migrants Try To Cross

Central America Migrant Caravan
Mexico To Up Security At Border After Migrants Try To Cross

(AP) — Mexico pledged to shore up security near its border with the United States and local authorities said that 39 migrants were arrested after a peaceful march devolved into chaos when U.S. agents fired tear gas into Mexico to stop some migrants who tried to breach the border.
Mexico’s Interior Ministry said Sunday it would immediately deport those who tried to “violently” enter the U.S. from Tijuana. Meanwhile, Tijuana’s municipal government said that more than three-dozen migrants were arrested for disturbing the peace and other charges stemming from the march and what followed.
The vast majority of the more than 5,000 Central American migrants camped out for more than a week at a sports complex in Tijuana returned to their makeshift shelter to line up for food and recuperate from an unsettling afternoon.

