Home LOCAL Mexico, U.S. Law Enforcement Officers Engage In Border Security Training In McAllen
Mexico, U.S. Law Enforcement Officers Engage In Border Security Training In McAllen
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Mexico, U.S. Law Enforcement Officers Engage In Border Security Training In McAllen

0
0
us mexico flag
now viewing

Mexico, U.S. Law Enforcement Officers Engage In Border Security Training In McAllen

APTOPIX Deadly California Shooting
now playing

California Shooter Wasn't Allowed To Have Guns

crime violent crime
now playing

Human Remains Found In Search Of Edinburg Home Invasion Victim

39-year-old Alvaro Mata murdered his wife Jessica Cortina
now playing

Judge Orders $10 Million Bond For San Benito Man Accused Of Killing Wife

HAWAII ESCAPE
now playing

Hawaii Patient Faces Felony Escape Charge

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
now playing

UK Unsure If This Marks Mugabe's 'downfall'

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Fourth Suspect Arraigned In Rio Grande City Teen's Murder

OBAMACARE SYMBOL
now playing

'Obamacare' Sign-Ups About 45 Pct Ahead Of Last Year's Pace

BORAT
now playing

6 Czechs Fined For Sporting Borat Mankinis In Kazakhstan

CALIFORNIA GUNMAN KILLS 4 WOUNDS 10
now playing

Police: 6 Dead In Tehama County

GENE DNA
now playing

US Scientists Try 1st Gene Editing In The Body

Officers with five different Mexican law enforcement agencies are on this side of the border undergoing training aimed at boosting cooperation with the U.S. in securing the border.

The Mexican law enforcement officials are taking part in a 3-day training program, hosted by McAllen and involving their counterparts from the FBI, Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and McAllen Police Department.

The officers are engaging in tactical training, and also receiving new training on investigating auto thefts, and visa and passport fraud. The first-of-its-kind binational training program is aimed at improving information-sharing among U.S. and Mexican law enforcement to help battle drug trafficking and other crimes along the border.

Related posts:

  1. Jonathan Carranza Runs for Mayor of McAllen
  2. Othal Brand Jr. Runs for Mayor of McAllen
  3. Jim Darling Runs for Re-Election as Mayor of McAllen
Related Posts
crime violent crime

Human Remains Found In Search Of Edinburg Home Invasion Victim

jsalinas 0
39-year-old Alvaro Mata murdered his wife Jessica Cortina

Judge Orders $10 Million Bond For San Benito Man Accused Of Killing Wife

jsalinas 0
COURT JUDGE GAVEL

Fourth Suspect Arraigned In Rio Grande City Teen’s Murder

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video