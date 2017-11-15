Mexico, U.S. Law Enforcement Officers Engage In Border Security Training In McAllen

Officers with five different Mexican law enforcement agencies are on this side of the border undergoing training aimed at boosting cooperation with the U.S. in securing the border.

The Mexican law enforcement officials are taking part in a 3-day training program, hosted by McAllen and involving their counterparts from the FBI, Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and McAllen Police Department.

The officers are engaging in tactical training, and also receiving new training on investigating auto thefts, and visa and passport fraud. The first-of-its-kind binational training program is aimed at improving information-sharing among U.S. and Mexican law enforcement to help battle drug trafficking and other crimes along the border.