Mexico Won’t Really Raffle Off Huge Presidential Jet

In this photo provided by Mexico's Presidential Press Office, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stands in front of an image of a raffle ticket featuring the presidential plane, in his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Lopez Obrador announced that the raffle of the Boeing Dreamliner will be symbolic, awarding total prize money of $100 million, which lottery tickets state is "equivalent to the value of the presidential jet." (Mexico's Presidential Press Office via AP)