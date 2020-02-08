Mexico Won’t Really Raffle Off Huge Presidential Jet

Mexicans will no longer have to worry about where to park a Boeing Dreamliner when the government raffles off the luxurious presidential jet: the air force will keep it. In fact, nobody will win the actual $130 million Boeing 787 plane. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced Friday that a symbolic raffle will be held this year with total prize money of $100 million, which lottery tickets state is “equivalent to the value of the presidential jet.” 100 winners will divide equal shares of the $100 million pot. The government hopes to sell 6 million tickets at about $25 apiece, raising $150 million.
