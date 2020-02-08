WORLD

Mexico Won’t Really Raffle Off Huge Presidential Jet

In this photo provided by Mexico's Presidential Press Office, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stands in front of an image of a raffle ticket featuring the presidential plane, in his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Lopez Obrador announced that the raffle of the Boeing Dreamliner will be symbolic, awarding total prize money of $100 million, which lottery tickets state is "equivalent to the value of the presidential jet." (Mexico's Presidential Press Office via AP)

Mexicans will no longer have to worry about where to park a Boeing Dreamliner when the government raffles off the luxurious presidential jet: the air force will keep it. In fact, nobody will win the actual $130 million Boeing 787 plane. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced Friday that a symbolic raffle will be held this year with total prize money of $100 million, which lottery tickets state is “equivalent to the value of the presidential jet.” 100 winners will divide equal shares of the $100 million pot. The government hopes to sell 6 million tickets at about $25 apiece, raising $150 million.

