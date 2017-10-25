Home LOCAL Mexico Working To Stop Execution Of Hidalgo County Killer
Mexico Working To Stop Execution Of Hidalgo County Killer
Ruben Ramirez Cardenas
The Mexican government is helping to fund legal efforts to stop the execution next month of a Mexican national on Texas death row for the murder of his teenage cousin from McAllen.

Ruben Ramirez Cardenas is to be given a lethal injection November 8th for killing 16-year-old Mayra Laguna 20 years ago. But Mexican officials point to an international treaty that Ramirez’s appeal attorneys argue was violated. They say law enforcement authorities failed to notify Ramirez at the time of his arrest that he had the right to seek assistance from consular officials in his home country.

Ramirez was condemned for abducting Laguna from her bedroom early the morning of February 22 1997, then driving to a rural area of Edinburg, where he beat, raped, and strangled her.

