Mexico’s Acapulco Hopes For Rebound As Virus, Violence Drop

FILE - This Sept. 20, 2013 file photo shows an aerial view of the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, Mexico. Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco expressed hope Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, for a return of tourists, as the number of new coronavirus cases drop and the violence that drove travelers away slowly declines. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

(AP) — Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco is putting its hopes on a return of tourists as the number of coronavirus cases drops and the violence that once drove travelers away slowly subsides. The government will now allow hotels to accept guests at 40% capacity, up from 30% previously under pandemic restrictions. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visited the once-glamorous resort Friday and pledged to fix pollution problems that affect the resort’s famous bay. But even if those plans are fulfilled, it will still be a long road back for Mexico’s battered tourism industry. In the first quarter, tourism revenues were down 51.5%.