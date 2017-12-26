Home WORLD Mexico’s Central Bank To Sell More Peso Coverage Contracts
Mexico’s Central Bank To Sell More Peso Coverage Contracts
WORLD
0

Mexico’s Central Bank To Sell More Peso Coverage Contracts

0
0
Mesixo Peso Mexcican bank
now viewing

Mexico’s Central Bank To Sell More Peso Coverage Contracts

2011 Winter TCA Tour – Day 5
now playing

Media Face Challenges In Rush To Misconduct Reckoning

Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty shot at police in PA before dieing
now playing

Motive Of Man Who Shot At Officers Still Under Investigation

SHEILA LEE JACKSON UNITED AIRLINES SEAT CONTROVERSY
now playing

Congresswoman Responds To Airline Controversy

41-year-old Pau Hang
now playing

Feds Charge Man, Say He Sprayed A Foul Liquid At Supermarket

IOWA FIRE HOME FIRE KILLS 4
now playing

Police: 4 Family Members Killed In Christmas Day Fire

Minnesota couple delivers Christmas Day baby on side of road
now playing

Couple Delivers Christmas Day Baby On Side Of Road

California billionaire Henry Nicholas
now playing

It's A Popular Cause, But Victims' Rights Faces New Backlash

President Emmanuel Macron
now playing

Macron's Firm Migrant Policy In France Tarnishes Human Touch

0ac741064534ff9777160d54b21db50049ea734d
now playing

US Says It Negotiated $285M Cut In United Nations Budget

1514284081864
now playing

Kremlin: Navalny's Calls For Vote Boycott Might Be Illegal

(AP) – Mexico’s central bank says it will bolster the peso amid concerns U.S. tax changes could reduce investment flows to Mexico.  The Bank of Mexico says it will increase the currency coverage contracts it auctions to cushion the risk of holding pesos.

The bank said Tuesday it will add $500 million in non-deliverable, renewable forwards to its initial offering of $5 billion.  The country’s exchange markets have been highly volatile in recent days, and the peso dropped as low as 19.72 per dollar in trading Friday.  The currency has also taken a beating over the last six months from uncertainty related to the renegotiation of the North America Free Trade Agreement.

No related posts.

Related Posts
President Emmanuel Macron

Macron’s Firm Migrant Policy In France Tarnishes Human Touch

jsalinas 0
0ac741064534ff9777160d54b21db50049ea734d

US Says It Negotiated $285M Cut In United Nations Budget

Zack Cantu 0
1514284081864

Kremlin: Navalny’s Calls For Vote Boycott Might Be Illegal

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video