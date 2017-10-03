Home WORLD Mexico’s Fight For Endangered Vaquita Porpoise Turns Violent
Mexico’s Fight For Endangered Vaquita Porpoise Turns Violent
WORLD
0

Mexico’s Fight For Endangered Vaquita Porpoise Turns Violent

0
0
vaquita porpoise
now viewing

Mexico’s Fight For Endangered Vaquita Porpoise Turns Violent

Trump Meets With Small Business Leaders At White House
now playing

Trump Embraces Jobs Numbers He Once Scorned

Attorney General Jeff Sessions
now playing

Attorney General Seeks Resignations Of 46 US Attorneys

FLYNN
now playing

UPDATE: WH: Trump Didn't Know Flynn Was To Register As Foreign Agent

SEAN SPICER UPSIDE DOWN FLAG
now playing

Trump Spokesman Wears Upside-Down Flag Pin

Ambassador Vitaly Churkin died suddenly last month
now playing

Cause Of Russian UN Ambassador's Death Won't Be Released

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

Mattis To Meet With Military Leaders On Nude Photo Sharing

Russian Woman Jailed For Social Media Post Ponders Activism

Interview interrupted Small kids derail dad’s BBC chat
now playing

Interview Interrupted: Small Kids Derail Dad's BBC Chat; Watch Video

mexico-violence
now playing

6 Killed Around Mexico Resort Of Los Cabos

Catalino Guerrero
now playing

Man Gets Extension To Seek Deportation Stay

(AP) – A gang of dozens of fishermen overturned inspectors’ vehicles, burned 15 trucks and patrol boats, and beat three inspectors from the office for environmental protection in a town on Mexico’s Gulf of California.

The fishermen were angered by Mexico’s attempt to save the vaquita porpoise by banning some types of net fishing in the Sea of Cortez, where only about 30 of the elusive animals are believed to survive.  The office said Thursday that the inspectors managed to escape, but that criminal charges were being filed.

Fishermen lured by Chinese demand for the swim bladder of a fish known as the totoaba, which inhabits the same waters as the vaquita, have decimated the porpoise population.  Vaquitas are caught in the same kind of nets that illegal totoaba fishermen use.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Cousins Arraigned In Connection With Deadly Bar Fight
Related Posts
Ambassador Vitaly Churkin died suddenly last month

Cause Of Russian UN Ambassador’s Death Won’t Be Released

jsalinas 0

Russian Woman Jailed For Social Media Post Ponders Activism

jsalinas 0
Interview interrupted Small kids derail dad’s BBC chat

Interview Interrupted: Small Kids Derail Dad’s BBC Chat; Watch Video

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video