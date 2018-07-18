Home NATIONAL MGM Sues Vegas Mass Shooting Victims, Argues It Isn’t Liable
MGM Sues Vegas Mass Shooting Victims, Argues It Isn’t Liable
NATIONAL
0

MGM Sues Vegas Mass Shooting Victims, Argues It Isn’t Liable

0
0
mgmvegasap970
now viewing

MGM Sues Vegas Mass Shooting Victims, Argues It Isn’t Liable

105336639-1531901192204jamescomey.530×298
now playing

Ex-FBI Chief Comey Urges Voters To Support Democrats In Fall

5b4eb49465cea.image
now playing

Ala. Congresswoman Wins Runoff Turning On Loyalty To Trump

B99680581Z.1_20180718070018_000_GA023B9VH.2-0
now playing

Intense Government Bombing Of South Syria Opposition Holdout

8bd1819c026f44ffa32ec5ea18a3ddda_original
now playing

Elon Musk Apologizes For Calling Rescue Diver A Pedophile

Thailand Cave
now playing

Thai Youth Soccer Team Leaves Hospital

5b4ef6a8ae629.image
now playing

Trump Backs Off Siding With Russia Over US Intelligence

Screen Shot 2018-07-17 at 11.38.29 AM
now playing

Sarah #POTW July 17

CHUCK SCHUMER
now playing

Schumer Blasts Trump For Backpedalling On Russia

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says He Misspoke On Russia Meddling

Jack Dillon Young of Leakey
now playing

Driver Facing 270 Years For Texas Church Bus Crash Arrested

(AP) – MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.
The company argues in lawsuits filed Friday in Nevada and California that it has “no liability of any kind” to survivors or families of slain victims under a federal law enacted after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
A high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and injured hundreds more last year after he shattered the windows of his Mandalay Bay suite and fired on a concert crowd below.
Attorney Robert Eglet represents victims who have sued MGM and described the company’s move as “outrageous.”
MGM’s lawsuits target victims who have sued the company and voluntarily dismissed their claims or have threatened to sue.

Related posts:

  1. FEMA To Open 3 Disaster Recovery Centers To Assist Flood Victims
  2. Valley Flood Victims Given 60 Days To Apply For FEMA Assistance
  3. Local Flood Victims May Qualify For Disaster Unemployment Relief
  4. Intense Government Bombing Of South Syria Opposition Holdout
Related Posts
105336639-1531901192204jamescomey.530×298

Ex-FBI Chief Comey Urges Voters To Support Democrats In Fall

Zack Cantu 0
5b4eb49465cea.image

Ala. Congresswoman Wins Runoff Turning On Loyalty To Trump

Zack Cantu 0
5b4ef6a8ae629.image

Trump Backs Off Siding With Russia Over US Intelligence

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video