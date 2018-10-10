Michael Aims Squarely At Tyndall Air Force Base

(AP) – Some of the worst storm surge from Category 4 Hurricane Michael is expected to hit Florida’s Tyndall Air Force Base, which has ordered all non-essential personnel to evacuate.

The National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast shows as much as 13 feet of water on top of the usual waves and tides could inundate the base, which is home to more than 600 families and on an island about 12 miles east of Panama City.

All base residents were ordered to leave when Tyndall moved to “HURCON 1” status as the storm closes in.

The base provided transportation but limited families to one large piece of luggage per family and one carry-on piece per person.

Tyndall is home to the 325th Fighter Wing