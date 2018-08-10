Home NATIONAL Michael Becomes A Hurricane As It Heads To US
Michael Becomes A Hurricane As It Heads To US
NATIONAL
Michael Becomes A Hurricane As It Heads To US

HURRICANE MICHAEL
Michael Becomes A Hurricane As It Heads To US

(AP) – Hurricane Michael is lashing the western tip of Cuba with heavy rainfall and strong winds.  The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Michael’s top sustained winds were around 75 mph (120 kph). The storm was moving north around 7 mph (11 kph).

The storm was centered about 20 miles (30 kilometers) off the western tip of Cuba, and about 145 miles (230 kilometers) east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico.  Forecasters say Michael will move into very warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. It could strengthen into a major hurricane with winds topping 111 mph (178 kph) before an expected strike Wednesday on Florida’s Panhandle.

Meanwhile, long-lived Tropical Storm Leslie was expected to gradually strengthen over the Atlantic Ocean but was no threat to the U.S. coastline.

