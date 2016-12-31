Home NATIONAL Michael Brown’s Family Fights Ferguson Push For His Records
(AP) – Michael Brown’s parents are objecting to a request from Ferguson for the 18-year-old’s medical and academic records as the city defends itself against a lawsuit that the parents filed over the 2014 police shooting death of their son.

Michael Brown Sr. and Lezley McSpadden want a St. Louis federal judge to scuttle demands for the documents. They say they’re irrelevant and call the city’s repeated requests harassing.

Brown’s parents are suing the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, its former police chief and the white officer who shot their unarmed, black son during a confrontation. The parents say they’ve been deprived of financial support through their son’s future potential wages.

The defendants say Brown’s medical records are pertinent to determining his life expectancy and future income.

