Michael Cohen Heads To Prison In Trump Hush-Money Scheme

FILE - In this Saturday, May 4, 2019, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, is confronted by members of the media as he heads back to his Park Avenue apartment in New York. Cohen has until Monday afternoon, May 6, 2019, to report to a federal prison where he’ll begin his three-year sentence. Cohen is the only person charged in connection with hush-money payments to women who allegedly had affairs with Trump. (AP Photo/Jonathan Carroll, File)

(AP) Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for President Donald Trump, is scheduled to begin serving a three-year prison sentence Monday for crimes including campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments made on President Trump’s behalf.

Cohen faces a 2 p.m. deadline to report to the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, a federal prison in the countryside 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of New York City. A minimum-security prison camp there has become a haven for white-collar criminals.

Cohen was originally scheduled to start his sentence in March, but a judge granted a two-month delay so he could recover from surgery and get his affairs in order.

Federal prosecutors have said Trump directed Cohen to arrange the payments to buy the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in the run-up to the 2016 election. President Trump denies that he had trysts with either woman.