Michelle Carter Sentenced To Two And A Half Years In Prison In Texting Suicide Case
(Taunton, MA) — The Massachusetts woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for urging her boyfriend to kill himself is being sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, with part of that time being suspended.
Michelle Carter was convicted for sending text messages to Conrad Roy the Third encouraging him to commit suicide. The 18-year-old Roy killed himself in 2014 after intentionally filling his truck with carbon monoxide.