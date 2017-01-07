Home NATIONAL Michigan’s Legal Bills For Flint Water Crisis Top $14M
Michigan’s Legal Bills For Flint Water Crisis Top $14M
NATIONAL
0

Michigan’s Legal Bills For Flint Water Crisis Top $14M

0
0
920×920
now viewing

Michigan’s Legal Bills For Flint Water Crisis Top $14M

gaymarriagehands1
now playing

Texas Court Questions Right Of Benefits For Gay Spouses

110816+voting+florida+generic
now playing

Texas Will Give Public Info To Trump Voter Fraud Commission

usps_1200x675
now playing

Ex-South Texas Postal Worker Gets Prison For Taking Bribes

d6c7a671-93d2-421b-8b41-cbe3cb14da31-medium16x9_1280x720_80325C00CTWRM
now playing

Border Patrol Agent Admits Helping Stage Drug Seizures

MegaFest_Preps_6p_062717
now playing

Megafest Returns To Dallas, Draws Thousands Of Visitors

304c42c66df843b99631d764a42a3a09-780×459
now playing

Pilot Said Engine Failed Before Fiery Freeway Crash

us-military-reuters759
now playing

More Time Allowed For Review Of New Transgender Enlistments

32419240-32419240
now playing

Nevada Launches Sales Of Legal Recreational Marijuana

404page
now playing

Trump's White House Is All But Ignoring Spanish Speakers

police-lights-generic_26
now playing

The Latest: Little Rock Club Shooting Followed Violent Week

(AP) – Michigan’s legal bills for the man-made water crisis in Flint are piling up.

At least $14 million has been spent hiring lawyers from at least 33 law firms, according to state records. Costs are only expected to balloon as the state attorney general’s outside team of attorneys and investigators turns toward prosecuting a dozen current or former state employees or appointees whose criminal defenses are being covered by taxpayers.

Attorney General Bill Schuette has spent $4.4 million so far on his probe.

The agency deemed most responsible for the lead contamination, the Department of Environmental Quality, has spent nearly $3.8 million defending employees against criminal charges and civil lawsuits. The state health department’s bills total $1.1 million, and Gov. Rick Snyder’s office has spent $4.2 million.

Related posts:

  1. Nevada Launches Sales Of Legal Recreational Marijuana
  2. State Monitor Named To Oversee Troubled Donna School District
  3. More Court Challenges Expected For Trump’s New Travel Ban
  4. GOP Ponders Whether Trump Helps Sell Health Care
Related Posts
304c42c66df843b99631d764a42a3a09-780×459

Pilot Said Engine Failed Before Fiery Freeway Crash

Danny Castillon 0
us-military-reuters759

More Time Allowed For Review Of New Transgender Enlistments

Danny Castillon 0
32419240-32419240

Nevada Launches Sales Of Legal Recreational Marijuana

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video