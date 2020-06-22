LOCAL

Micro Hospital To Be Built On South Padre Island

Plans are moving forward to give folks who live, work, and play on South Padre Island access to an on-the-island hospital.

The South Padre Island City Council has been presented with plans for a micro-hospital and medical center that will have a full-service emergency room and up to 9 patient beds. The 12,000 square-foot, 1-floor hospital will be built across from the Island’s fire department.

The partners involved in the privately-funded hospital say they’re creating a facility to fit the Island’s needs. They hope to have it operating starting in March of next year.

