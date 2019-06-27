Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony Join To Fight Tariffs On Video Game Consoles

Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony are joining forces to fight high tariffs on video game consoles. The companies sent a letter to the Trump administration Wednesday warning that a 25-percent tariff increase on Chinese imports President Trump has threatened would cost Americans an additional 840-million dollars.

The firms say 96-percent of all video game systems were manufactured in China over the past year. Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft say having to rework their supply chains to avoid the extra costs would likely create significant production disruptions.