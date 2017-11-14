Home NATIONAL Microsoft Pledges To Curb Carbon Emissions Despite Growth
Microsoft Pledges To Curb Carbon Emissions Despite Growth
NATIONAL
0

Microsoft Pledges To Curb Carbon Emissions Despite Growth

0
0
LYNXMPED9F1DA_54
now viewing

Microsoft Pledges To Curb Carbon Emissions Despite Growth

vicente gonzalez
now playing

Gonzalez Requests Valley Census Bureau Office

CRIME SCENE
now playing

Harlingen Elementary School Teacher Killed On Campus

WireAP_4275d27421724ad58cc22dac1e16efa4_12x5_992
now playing

US Producer Prices Rise 0.4 in October On Higher Food Prices

p05m436v
now playing

EU Tax Chief Wants Quick Breakthrough On Tax Haven Blacklist

734e812f85064daabea3729fae5c814f-780×537
now playing

GOP Bill Aimed At Overhauling Taxes To Get Trump Push

California_Wildfires_Wine_Country_76067.jpg-c3626
now playing

Wineries Eager To Make Up Losses After California Wildfires

opioid+pills+pic
now playing

Gov't Approves First-Ever Med With Digital Tracking System

5a0ab687e0d65.image
now playing

Republicans Continue Abandoning Moore After New Accusations

sessions-mgn
now playing

Sessions Faces Congress Amid New Russia Probe Details

MEDICAL DOCTORS
now playing

Half Of US Adults Have High Blood Pressure In New Guidelines

(AP) – Microsoft says it aims to cut carbon emissions generated from its operations by 75 percent by 2030, from 2013 levels.

The software giant’s pledge Tuesday on the sidelines of global climate talks in Bonn, Germany, reflects the kinds of efforts large businesses are making to help curb climate change, which is largely caused by greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide.

Microsoft has already cut its emissions from 900,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2013 to about 230,000 tons this year, taking it a long way toward the stated goal for 2030.

But its electricity requirements will grow as the company expands its business, particularly in the field of cloud computing. The Redmond, Washington-based company said it wants to lower emissions by sharply increasing its use of renewable energy.

No related posts.

Related Posts
WireAP_4275d27421724ad58cc22dac1e16efa4_12x5_992

US Producer Prices Rise 0.4 in October On Higher Food Prices

Roxanne Garcia 0
734e812f85064daabea3729fae5c814f-780×537

GOP Bill Aimed At Overhauling Taxes To Get Trump Push

Zack Cantu 0
California_Wildfires_Wine_Country_76067.jpg-c3626

Wineries Eager To Make Up Losses After California Wildfires

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video