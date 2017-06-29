Mideast Biggest Airline: Flights To US As Normal

(AP) – The Middle East’s biggest airline says its flights to the United States are operating as normal as new travel guidelines come into effect for travelers for six mainly Muslim nations.

Dubai-based Emirates said in response to questions on the travel ban Thursday that it “remains guided by the US Customs and Border Protection on this matter.”

The carrier reminded passengers that they “must possess the appropriate travel documents, including a valid US entry visa, in order to travel.”

Emirates in April announced it was reducing flights to the U.S. because of a drop in demand linked to tougher security and proposed visa measures. It flies from Dubai to 12 U.S. destinations, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston.

Also, an official at the Beirut airport says Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines carrier has not received any new guidelines yet and they’re operating as normal.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to media. MEA does not operate direct flights to the United States but is used by many Syrians who travel to the U.S. via MEA with a stopover in Europe.

-Zeina Karam in Beirut.

