Midshipman Dies During Naval Academy Physical Readiness Test

(AP) – A Navy midshipman has died while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy. The academy identified the midshipman Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas.

Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed Saturday during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy’s semi-annual physical readiness test. Officials said Carrillo was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m.

The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review. Carrillo was a Quantitative Economics major and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron.

