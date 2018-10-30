Home NATIONAL Migrant Caravan Demands Transport As 2nd Group Enters Mexico
Migrant Caravan Demands Transport As 2nd Group Enters Mexico
NATIONAL
0

Migrant Caravan Demands Transport As 2nd Group Enters Mexico

0
0
2000 (14)
now viewing

Migrant Caravan Demands Transport As 2nd Group Enters Mexico

images (1)
now playing

Saudi Ties To US Colleges Come Under Mounting Scrutiny

6355afc0-67e1-430c-a3cc-fc82ddd75328-large16x9_1280x960_81025B00UDZYC
now playing

Pentagon Sending 5,200 Troops To Border Week Before Midterms

download (24)
now playing

Jewish Refugee Agency In Spotlight After Synagogue Shooting

WireAP_2b40a2ed10174c09a389cb3524913c71_12x5_992
now playing

Trump Visits Amid Divide: 'It's Sacred What Happened Here'

military generic along border
now playing

More Than 5,000 Troops Deployed To The Border

PET of the Week.00_11_10_24.Still007
now playing

Drew #POTW Oct. 29

south padre island texas
now playing

Beachgoers May Soon Have To Pay For Parking On South Padre Island

POPE FRANCIS
now playing

Pope Offers Condolences For Indonesia Crash

MIGRATN CARAVAN
now playing

Other Migrants Trying To Force Way Into Mexico

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions: Shooting 'an attack on all people'

(AP) – The migrant caravan slowly advancing through southern Mexico is demanding the Mexican government help its 4,000 participants reach Mexico City even as a smaller group of Central Americans entered the country, presumably with the intention of joining it.
Worn down from long miles of walking and frustrated by the caravan’s slow progress, some migrants have been dropping out and returning home or applying for protected status in Mexico. Conscious of that frustration, its representatives demanded “safe and dignified” transportation to the capital Monday after the group arrived in the Oaxaca state town of Niltepec.
The Mexican government has shown no inclination to assist, however, with the exception of its migrant protection agency giving some of the caravan’s stragglers rides to the next town over the weekend.

Related posts:

  1. Migrant Caravan Members Reject Offer To Stay In Mexico
  2. Congressional Candidates Opine On Approaching “Caravan”
  3. Militia Offers To Help Stop Caravan Raise Concern At Border
  4. Mexico Referendum Nixes Partly Built $13 Billion Airport
Related Posts
6355afc0-67e1-430c-a3cc-fc82ddd75328-large16x9_1280x960_81025B00UDZYC

Pentagon Sending 5,200 Troops To Border Week Before Midterms

Zack Cantu 0
download (24)

Jewish Refugee Agency In Spotlight After Synagogue Shooting

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_2b40a2ed10174c09a389cb3524913c71_12x5_992

Trump Visits Amid Divide: ‘It’s Sacred What Happened Here’

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video