Migrant Caravan Must Walk As Mexico Ignores Demand For Buses

(AP) – Tired Central American migrants rested in this southern Mexico town while their representatives tried to negotiate bus transportation hundreds of miles ahead, but then came the bad news: They’d be walking again before dawn Thursday.

They planned to take advantage of cool overnight and morning temperatures by hitting the road at 3 a.m. in Juchitan for a trek to Santa Maria Jalapa del Marques, about 35 miles (57 kilometers) to the west.

On Wednesday evening it became clear that Mexican authorities were not acceding to the caravan’s demand that dozens of buses be provided to whisk the 4,000 or so people to Mexico City.

“The attempt to travel by bus failed,” caravan coordinator Walter Cuello acknowledged.