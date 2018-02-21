Home WORLD Migrant Deported By Israel Back To Africa Recounts Ordeal
(AP) – One of the tens of thousands of African migrants that Israel has targeted for deportation is recounting his journey to The Associated Press.

Sent to Uganda, far from his native Eritrea, he was stripped of his passport and left to fend for himself. He is speaking out because he feels he was harshly treated by Israel, a country he’d grown to love.”They force you to deport yourself,” he says.

This month Israeli authorities began distributing deportation notices to some 40,000 African migrants, who have until April 1 to comply. They face jail if they don’t accept.

While many in Israel protest the deportations, Uganda and Rwanda deny striking a deal to take in the migrants, even though scores are believed to have already settled in the East African countries.

